Heritage Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total transaction of $344,472.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total transaction of $344,472.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,427 shares of company stock worth $16,189,898. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $476.26 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.36, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $467.79 and a 200 day moving average of $500.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

