Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $3,426,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.6% during the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,647,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,893,000 after purchasing an additional 917,038 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.7% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 139,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $109.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.96. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

