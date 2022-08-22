State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 27,901 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.13% of Parker-Hannifin worth $45,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.46.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $295.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.12.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

