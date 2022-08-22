NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 18,615 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $381,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $1,027,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Corning by 6.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 492,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.0% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 29,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $36.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $43.47.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

