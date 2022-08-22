Heritage Trust Co Has $805,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,481 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE FDX opened at $231.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $271.85. The company has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.90 and its 200 day moving average is $220.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. Bank of America raised their price objective on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

