Oarsman Capital Inc. Invests $224,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 167.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,128,000 after buying an additional 363,367 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $238.43 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

