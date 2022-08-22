Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Position Lessened by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PB. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 72.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $87,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,969.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $87,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,969.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.60 per share, with a total value of $131,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

PB stock opened at $76.91 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $80.46. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.66.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.39 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 43.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

