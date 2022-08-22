NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $17,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTES opened at $84.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.42. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $118.19.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTES. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

