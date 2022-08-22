BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 14,697 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 256.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $100.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $130.55.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FIS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

