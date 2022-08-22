Associated Banc Corp Sells 1,399 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Associated Banc Corp cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $43.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.97. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

