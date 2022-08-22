Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 3,572 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,560 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

TJX Companies Trading Down 2.4 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $66.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.