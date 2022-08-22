Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,448 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Progressive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,790,308,000 after acquiring an additional 572,891 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Progressive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $919,293,000 after acquiring an additional 134,593 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Progressive by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $905,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,937 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Progressive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,671,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,860,000 after acquiring an additional 115,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $127.48 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $128.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.31.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

