Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Progressive were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after buying an additional 1,393,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,790,308,000 after buying an additional 572,891 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $919,293,000 after purchasing an additional 134,593 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,937 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,671,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,860,000 after purchasing an additional 115,724 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

Insider Activity

Progressive Price Performance

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $127.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $128.58. The firm has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.96.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

