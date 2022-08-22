Nvwm LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $38,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $96.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.08. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $296.70.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

