Nvwm LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nvwm LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $463.95 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.15.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.