Heritage Trust Co Takes Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Welltower by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,279,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 155,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,353,000 after buying an additional 30,915 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

NYSE:WELL opened at $79.58 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.56 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

