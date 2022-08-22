Primecap Management Co. CA Grows Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 611,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.32% of IQVIA worth $141,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in IQVIA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in IQVIA by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $239.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.67 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.28.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.