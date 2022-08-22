Heritage Trust Co Buys 552 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $69.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.25. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.