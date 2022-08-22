Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 323 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Elevance Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health stock opened at $503.54 on Monday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $475.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELV. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.80.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

