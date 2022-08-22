Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 508 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

