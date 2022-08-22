Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 130 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 437,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $8,478,238.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,731,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,972,956.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 437,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $8,478,238.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,731,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,972,956.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,268,624 shares of company stock worth $28,615,893. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

GS opened at $349.27 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.39. The company has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.