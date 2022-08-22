NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 31,920 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,920 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.05% of Edison International worth $13,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Edison International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,097,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Edison International by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 54,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Edison International by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 26,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $71.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average is $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EIX. Mizuho downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.