V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $52.00. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s previous close.

VFC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on V.F. to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

V.F. Price Performance

VFC opened at $45.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.30. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,008,630 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

