Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 14,657 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,657 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $87.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $452.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.