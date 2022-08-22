Oarsman Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.5% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 360.3% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $369.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $401.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

