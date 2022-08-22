Jag Capital Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $200.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.38 and its 200-day moving average is $196.86. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

