Oarsman Capital Inc. Purchases 6,059 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

WBA opened at $38.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

