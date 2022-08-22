Oarsman Capital Inc. Invests $375,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

LMT opened at $440.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $116.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

