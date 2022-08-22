Oarsman Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DE opened at $369.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.88.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

