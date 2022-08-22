Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,835 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Target worth $60,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Target by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Target by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,408,879 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,003,000 after buying an additional 37,313 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Target by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 52,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $165.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.48 and a 200-day moving average of $189.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.23.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.