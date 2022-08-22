Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,653 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,453,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,636,000 after acquiring an additional 342,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.86. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $53.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.