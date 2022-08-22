Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Booking worth $123,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,550.53.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,086.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,890.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,118.13. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

