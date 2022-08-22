Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,605,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 165,210 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 3.65% of Alaska Air Group worth $267,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $45.45 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.32.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

