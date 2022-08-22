Jag Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $169.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

