Associated Banc Corp Has $315,000 Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Associated Banc Corp cut its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.3 %

GWW opened at $583.91 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $588.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $496.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.68.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.