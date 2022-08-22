Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MS opened at $90.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $154.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.80 and a 200 day moving average of $85.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

