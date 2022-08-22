Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Lessened by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM stock opened at $174.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

