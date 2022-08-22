Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 3,100 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,077,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.41% of Sysco worth $169,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Sysco Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $86.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.82. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Profile



Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.



