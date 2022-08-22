Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 143 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $295.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

