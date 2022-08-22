RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 659 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.6% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 81,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CSX by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in CSX by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,077,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,337,000 after purchasing an additional 94,664 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of CSX by 134.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 53,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 30,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,718,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,501,000 after purchasing an additional 758,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.03. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CSX to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

