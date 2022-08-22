NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 33,515 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,515 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.07% of Bunge worth $12,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,166,000 after buying an additional 42,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,452,000 after buying an additional 72,076 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,214,000 after buying an additional 1,059,920 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bunge by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,970,000 after purchasing an additional 99,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BG opened at $100.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $73.15 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.85.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BG. TheStreet cut shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.