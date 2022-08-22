Heritage Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 292.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,568 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Aegon were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the first quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aegon from €5.40 ($5.51) to €5.30 ($5.41) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Aegon from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.90 ($6.02) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.10) to €5.30 ($5.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €4.70 ($4.80) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.09.

Aegon Stock Performance

Aegon Increases Dividend

AEG opened at $4.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Aegon

(Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.