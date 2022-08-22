Nvwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

DUK opened at $113.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.66 and its 200-day moving average is $107.81. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,234 shares of company stock worth $903,241. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

