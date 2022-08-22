Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42. The company issued revenue guidance of down 6-7% yr/yr to ~$8.33-8.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.47 billion. Foot Locker also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.25-$4.45 EPS.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL opened at $38.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

FL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. OTR Global cut Foot Locker to a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 184.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 316.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,524 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth about $169,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also

