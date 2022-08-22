Twin Tree Management LP Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 119.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,789 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,142,000 after purchasing an additional 128,817 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.17.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $134.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.29. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $99.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

