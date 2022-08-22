Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 13,467 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,467 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 361,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 51,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 27,632 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 675,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 243,914 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.09.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.80) EPS. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CCL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.98.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

