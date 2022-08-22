Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires 954 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,421,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 967,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 33,924 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 656,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 89,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 24,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1,020.7% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 369,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 336,106 shares during the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DNP opened at $11.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

