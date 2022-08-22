Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 132.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 14,400.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $168.00 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

