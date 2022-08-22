T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $146.37 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $147.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.48 and its 200-day moving average is $131.33. The company has a market capitalization of $183.55 billion, a PE ratio of 106.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.09.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

