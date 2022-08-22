Heritage Trust Co Sells 685 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $29,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Melius started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,035.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $33.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

